Peru: Pedro Castillo goes on hunger strike

11th Tuesday, March 2025 - 10:09 UTC

The former President wants a new court to try him because the current one is allegedly biased

Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo Terrones (2021-2022) has begun a hunger strike to protest his ongoing trial for an alleged coup attempt in December 2022. Castillo, who has been imprisoned since the incident, argues that he is being unfairly prosecuted for rebellion, abuse of authority, and disturbing public tranquility, despite lacking military support. He is demanding a new court to oversee his case, as he believes the current one is biased. He also wants the United Nations and the Organization of American States (OAS) to protect his rights. The prosecution is seeking a 34-year prison sentence in addition to monetary reparations.

Castillo published a letter on X signed as “president in captivity,” claiming that he was “unjustly imprisoned” for acts “he never committed.” He also denounces that the court trying him includes “a judge who has advanced an opinion” condemning him. ”I have decided to comply (begin), as of today, a hunger strike, an act that leads me to take because of the injustices that have been committed against me,“ he wrote in the letter signed by him and lawyer Walter Ayala.

Castillo’s international lawyer, Guido Croxatto, supports the hunger strike, arguing that the trial is ”flawed“ and that Castillo’s removal from office was unconstitutional due to procedural irregularities, including a lack of sufficient votes for his vacancy. The Argentine Croxatto also criticized the Peruvian Constitutional Court for prematurely ruling on the case, thus undermining Castillo’s defense.

Meanwhile, Castillo’s former lawyer, Benji Espinoza, described his defense strategy as ”disruptive,“ noting Castillo’s belief that the justice system has already convicted him and that the trial is a formality. Espinoza also mentioned that Castillo, who has not been disenfranchised, could potentially run for the Senate in the 2026 elections if released, as he retains significant public support.

During the trial, Castillo has repeatedly attempted to withdraw from proceedings, refusing public defense and claiming his only crime was ”defending the people.” Additionally, former Prime Minister Aníbal Torres alleged that Castillo’s downfall was the result of negotiations between current President Dina Boluarte and opposition leader Keiko Fujimori, asserting that Castillo’s removal was inevitable due to powerful opposition forces. The trial continues, with the next hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

Ayala confirmed in a radio interview that Castillo is asking for a change in the court that is trying him and insisted his client was unfairly being prosecuted for rebellion, given that the failed self-coup did not succeed and there was no armed uprising.