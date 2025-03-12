Former cabinet members of previous Paraguayan gov't indicted

Abdo Benítez reportedly orchestrated a scheme to deteriorate Cartes' image and that of Santiago Peña as well

The Paraguayan Public Prosecutor's Office has filed charges against seven former officials from the administration of former President Mario Abdo Benítez (2018-2023), including three former ministers, for alleged crimes such as criminal association, usurpation of public office, false denunciation, and disclosure of secrets. The accused include former Interior Minister Arnaldo Giuzzio, former head of the National Anti-Corruption Secretariat René Fernández, and former official Carlos Arregui from the Secretariat for the Prevention of Money Laundering (Seprelad), among others.

The case stems from a July 2023 complaint by former President Horacio Cartes (2013-2018), who claimed to have been the victim of persecution during Abdo Benítez’s administration. Prosecutors claim that between 2021 and 2022, the accused formed a scheme to produce and leak financial intelligence reports targeting political opponents, particularly Cartes and members of his faction within the Colorado Party, including current President Santiago Peña.

The leaks involved confidential information shared with media outlets like ABC Color and Ultima Hora, allegedly to weaken their political and economic standing.

Former President Abdo Benítez and his former private secretary, current Congressman Mauricio Espínola, were not indicted due to their parliamentary immunity. However, confidential data were used by national authorities such as Abdo Benítez and Espínola “when they were leaked in networks and political speeches”, the prosecution contended.

The case has stirred controversy, with allegations of bias and procedural challenges raised by the defense, alongside international repercussions due to prior US sanctions on Cartes for alleged corruption.

Prosecutors Silvia González and Christian Benítez argued Tuesday that the accused would have allegedly “formed a scheme” between 2021 and 2022 aimed at the ”development and leak of financial intelligence report and leak of confidential order made through the electronic platform of the Asset Recovery Network of Gafilat (Financial Action Task Force of Latin America), which aimed to generate criminal investigation against political opponents of Abdo Benitez.”

In July 2022, the US State Department charged Cartes for his alleged involvement in corrupt activities and banned him from entering that country. In Jan. 2023, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed economic sanctions on the former president and some of his companies.