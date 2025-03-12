Milei spends Wednesday morning in Bahía Blanca

Milei's trip was kept unnanounced out of security concerns

Argentine President Javier Milei visited Bahía Blanca to oversee recovery efforts following a devastating storm that killed at least 16 people, although it could be way more since nearly 100 others are still missing. The head of State arrived unannounced at the Comandante Espora naval air base, met with Mayor Federico Susbielles to assess the situation, and inspected the assembly of a military bridge over the flooded Maldonado Channel, aimed at restoring connectivity in heavily affected areas.

Together with Cabinet Chief Guillermo Francos and ministers Patricia Bullrich (Security) and Luis Petri (Defense), as well as his sister and Presidential Secretary Karina Milei, the President spent about four hours in the city before returning to Buenos Aires. The visit was kept low-profile, reportedly to avoid potential protests, and focused on coordinating emergency response efforts with local authorities and military personnel.

Despite allegations by former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner 8CFK) that the national government was neglecting the crisis, some AR$ 10 billion (around US$ 8.3 million at the unofficial “blue” exchange rate) were allocated, in addition to Hercules aircraft bringing supplies, ambulances, medicines, and a mobile hospital. A solidarity train arrived with over 1,200 tons of donations from Buenos Aires to support the affected community.

“Mother of God, what an emotional disconnection you have with those who suffer!” CFK had posted on social media. “It's not enough just to show your face on TV. You have to show your face and your wallet. Just yesterday, you spent AR$ 224 million from the Central Bank to intervene in the financial dollar market and keep the official dollar flat. In one day, you burned more than half of what Bahía Blanca needs for its reconstruction... Look at Milei,” she added.

“You can't imagine what it means for the people when a president arrives when they suffer a tragedy and deaths caused by the forces of nature,” she also argued.

Bahía Blanca Mayor Susbielles estimated that some AR$ 400 billion would be needed to rebuild the city.

CFK then reviewed her personal appearances at various catastrophes during her back-to-back terms between 2008 and 2015.