UN Chief to visit Uruguay before the end of the year

12th Wednesday, March 2025 - 20:47 UTC Full article

Lubetkin spent around 40 minutes with Guterres discussing issues of bilateral interest

Uruguayan Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin announced that UN Secretary-General António Guterres would be visiting the South American country “before the end of the year.” Uruguay's top diplomat made those remarks after meeting with the Portuguese official, with whom he discussed health, peace, and environment issues for about 40 minutes.

Guterres conveyed “warm greetings to the Government that has just taken office, to the people of Uruguay, and accepted the invitation made by President Yamandú Orsi to visit our country, if possible before the end of the year,” Lubetkin stressed.

In a separate event Wednesday, Guterres told reporters in New York that the UN was undertaking a series of reforms aimed at boosting efficiency and spending while delivering tangible improvements in peace, development, and humanitarian aid more transparently.

“These efforts are not ends in themselves. They are about better serving people whose very lives depend on us. They are about hardworking taxpayers around the world who underwrite everything we do,” Guterres explained.

“As the UN turns 80 this year, the UN80 Initiative builds on ongoing efforts, including the Pact for the Future and UN 2.0, which aim to update the UN’s structures, priorities, and operations for the 21st century,” the United Nations website also pointed out.