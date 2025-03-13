Bolivian gov't announces measures to tackle fuel shortages

Virtual schooling is encouraged in a move to reduce the need for transport amid fuel shortages

Bolivian President Luis Arce Catacora announced Wednesday in a broadcast message a set of ten measures adopted by his government to tackle the fuel shortage affecting his country.

Standing out are a restriction on the use the public administration's vehicle fleet; the prioritization of fuel supply for public service vehicles and basic services, such as garbage collection, and machinery used in productive activities; the enforcement of continuous working hours in public and private labor activities, and teleworking; virtual classes; implementation of an application that indicates where there are fuel pumps; and reinforcement of border control to prevent smuggling and export of diesel and gasoline.

Arce also denied Bolivia was “bankrupt” and insisted he would not resign over the lack of hard foreign currency to pay for fuel imports despite rumors spread by opposition political forces in this regard.

These are the 10 measures announced by the President:

1. Reduction of the use of the vehicle fleet in the public sector by 50%.

2. Increase fuel distribution at petrol stations from 50% to 80%.

3. Bolivia's National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH) will implement an application reporting which petrol stations have fuel available.

4. Specific service stations assigned for the provision of fuel to public transport.

5. Prioritize the provision of fuel for the agricultural sector through a schedule.

6. Guarantee fuel for basic services, health services, emergencies, and natural disasters.

7. Continuous working hours for the public and private sector while enabling the option of teleworking.

8. Virtual classes according to an assessment from the Departmental Education Services.

9. Cable car services in La Paz will run from 5 am to 11 pm.

10. Reinforce control with military personnel at borders, gas stations, and tankers.

Bolivia's fuel crisis has been deepening this week, particularly in the Santa Cruz department, due to a severe diesel shortage, which has disrupted agriculture, trade routes, and public transport, leading to blockades, protests, and threats of strikes by farmers and transport operators. The state-owned YPFB is blamed for the crisis, and Hydrocarbons Minister Alejandro Gallardo cited challenges in fuel imports due to foreign currency shortages.

Farmers and transport leaders demand immediate solutions, with the former warning of economic and food security risks if diesel supplies remain inadequate.

In this scenario, public transport is operating at reduced capacity, and calls for deregulation of fuel imports and sales are growing. The crisis threatens Bolivia's largest harvest and has already caused significant economic losses, including unfulfilled international contracts. Solutions are urgently needed to stabilize the situation. Hence, Arce's latest measures.