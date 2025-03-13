Falklands: Care services take giant leap forward with opening of Tussac House

The opening event followed speeches by FIG Director of Health and Social Services John Woollacott and MLA John Birmingham

The delivery of Care Services in the Falkland Islands has taken a giant leap forward with the official opening today of Tussac House, the Islands’ first purpose-built assisted living facility. A care home considered better than any in the UK according to Richard Hyslop.

The construction of Tussac House was carried out by RSK Falklands Ltd on behalf of the Falkland Islands Government (FIG) working from a design by ONE Creative environments. The building was completed in early January with 17 residents now having made Tussac House their home.

The opening event was an opportunity to celebrate the long-held aspiration of this type of facility being available to the community now being a reality. Following speeches by FIG Director of Health and Social Services John Woollacott and MLA John Birmingham, Tussac House resident Clara McKay performed the ribbon-cutting duties. Students from the Year 8 and 9 Falkland Islands Community School Music classes delivered wonderful performances during the event.

Tussac House will provide a focal point for Care Services for the community with the building consisting of 32 extra care apartments and two short term apartments for respite-care plus associated staff and ancillary services with each apartment designed to adapt and change for the needs and abilities of the individual. The opening of Tussac House, alongside the investment of recent years in Care Services, has allowed for the care needs of the vulnerable members of our community to be better met, now and into the future.

FIG Director of Health and Social Services John Woollacott said: “I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to the long journey to get us to this milestone; the design and build of Tussac House, as well as the continued operation, have all been and will continue to be a true team effort”.

MLA John Birmingham, portfolio holder for Health and Social Services, also commented: “The official opening of Tussac House is a milestone in the progress of services provided to our community. It’s a day when we can all be optimistic about the future services that will be provided not only on-site here in Tussac House, but also as the hub of all things connected to care in the community”.

FIG Office in London Representative, Richard Hyslop commented, “When I was back in the Islands last month I visited Tussac House and was blown away by the quality of the facilities and the level of care provided. I had with me a group of MPs from Westminster, one of whom had a background in the care sector before entering politics, and they were all thoroughly impressed with Tussac House, considering it better that any care home they had seen in the UK”.