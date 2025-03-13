Falklands, Mental Health Survey Results, 72% females, and 94% living in Stanley

The Falkland Islands Government has announced that as part of the ongoing anti-stigma in mental health campaign, a survey was undertaken in 2024 to gather some baseline evidence around stigma present in the Falklands community in relation to mental ill health.

The survey utilized three validated tools to form the questions. These were the reported and intended behaviors scale (RIBS), mental health knowledge scale (MAKS) and community attitudes towards the mentally ill (CAMI) which have been validated and widely used globally as a means to assess stigma.

An earlier survey report has already been released which related to peoples lived experience of mental health. This survey was focused on community views. Both surveys were run as part of a wider pilot initiative across several UK Overseas Territories (UKOTs) as part of the UKOT Anti-Stigma Capacity Building Program.

273 people participated in the survey. The majority of whom were female (72%) and lived in Stanley (94%), ranging in age from 16 years to over 75 years, 53.1% being between the ages of 35 -54. Outcomes from the RIBS, MAKS and CAMI were generally positive, however wide variation was noted in the responses.

Full survey reports can be downloaded at https://www.falklands.gov.fk/.../resour.../research-and-data or alternatively email cmorrison@kemh.gov.fk or call 28095 to request a print version.

Finally FIG would like to express our thanks to all that have support and got involved with the survey and other elements of the anti-stigma in mental health project and we look forward to continuing the work for this campaign with the community.

Just a reminder that if you would like support relating to your own mental health and wellbeing, please contact the Emotional Wellbeing Service on 28082 or email emotionalwellbeingservice@kemh.gov.fk . For GP appointments or out of hours emergencies please call 28000. Support is also available by contacting the Samaritans helpline on 51515.