Paraguay's Senacsa optimistic after Singaporean audit for meat exports

13th Thursday, March 2025 - 08:58 UTC Full article

Singapore's Food Agency (SFA) concluded an audit of Paraguay's meat industry, focusing on animal health and food safety controls, in a move to open up to Paraguayan beef, pork, and poultry exports. The evaluation, conducted between March 3 and 11, involved inspections of meat processing plants and meetings with Senacsa (Paraguay's National Animal Health and Quality Service), as well as representatives from the beef, pork, and poultry sectors, including the Paraguayan Meat Chamber and Rural Association.

Senacsa Chief José Carlos Martin was optimistic about receiving approval for all three protein categories, including offal and pork products. “In 60 days, we will receive the final report, with a yes or no authorization, but we are very confident that we will be able to obtain the three proteins, including offal and even pork products,” he told local media. In the case of pork and poultry, Singapore “is a bigger market than the Taiwanese one since Singapore imports 100%, they do not produce anything,” he added. Overall, the audit “came out very well,” he also mentioned.

Singapore, which imports 100% of its pork and poultry and relies heavily on beef purchases abroad, represents a significant opportunity for Paraguay. In 2023, Singapore imported 200,900 tons of poultry, 128,300 tons of pork, and 33,500 tons of beef, mainly from countries like Brazil, Malaysia, the United States, Australia, and Germany.

The audit has generated optimism in Paraguay's livestock sector as a step toward diversifying its export markets in Southeast Asia.

Also cooperating with the Singaporean technicians were Paraguayan Rural Association President Daniel Prieto, Paraguayan Meat Chamber President Randy Ross, representatives from the Paraguayan Poultry Breeders' Association and the Paraguayan Pig Breeders' Association, in addition to executives from export meat packing plants.