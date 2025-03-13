Trump threatens to impose 200% tariffs on all EU alcoholic products

US President Donald Trump threatened Thursday to impose a 200% tariff on all European Union (EU) alcoholic products, including wines, champagnes, and other beverages, in response to the reinstatement of a 50% tariff on American whiskey. The EU's tariffs, announced by the European Commission on Wednesday, are set to begin on April 1 and fully take effect by April 13, targeting US$ 19.6 billion in US imports. This move retaliates against Trump's recent 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports starting Thursday. The EU tariffs also revive previous measures from 2018 and 2020, impacting US$ 8.7 billion in US goods, focusing on products from Republican-led states like soybeans, beef, and poultry.

Through a posting on Truth Social, Trump said the EU was “hostile” and exploitative of the US. The EU expressed regret over the US tariffs, calling them “unjustified” and disruptive to transatlantic trade, and indicated readiness for a negotiated solution.

Trump referred Thursday to the EU as “one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the world” and pledged to “shortly place a 200% Tariff on all WINES, CHAMPAGNES, & ALCOHOLIC PRODUCTS COMING OUT OF FRANCE AND OTHER E.U. REPRESENTED COUNTRIES.”He also claimed the organization was created “for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the United States.” The Republican leader also estimated that a tax on alcohol imports from the EU “will be great for the Wine and Champagne business in the US.” Trump focused on the EU's “nasty 50% tariff” on whiskey, warning that “if this tariff is not removed immediately,” he would proceed accordingly.

Meanwhile, the European Committee of Wine Companies urged the EU to exclude wine from the trade dispute. Trump suggested that his tariff could benefit US wine and champagne businesses. The escalating trade tensions have raised concerns about higher prices and economic impacts on both sides.

The European Commission issued a statement warning that “the imposition of new, unjustified US tariffs on EU steel and aluminum imports” would be met with “swift and proportionate countermeasures” on American imports in response to “the economic harm done” on about $8.6 billion in EU exports of aluminum and steel. The EU is also devising a package of tariffs on US exports by mid-April worth over US$ 28 billion to match the “economic scope of the US tariffs,” impacting nearly US$ 20 billion of EU exports.