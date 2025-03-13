Violent clashes recorded as football hooligans joined weekly retirees' protest

One photographer was left in a critical condition as a result of the violent clashes

Over 120 people were arrested, and more than 20 needed hospitalization after violent clashes between Argentine riot police and retirees demanding better wages with support from numerous groups of organized football fans from the main local clubs known as “barrabravas,” which could be roughly translated as “hooligans” representing Chacarita, River Plate, Boca Juniors, San Lorenzo, Huracán, Racing, Vélez, Banfield, Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, Argentinos Juniors, Tigre, Lanús, Ferro Carril Oeste, All Boys, Atlanta, Temperley, Almirante Brown, Excursionistas, Deportivo Morón, Quilmes, Nueva Chicago, and Los Andes just to name a few.

These organizations supporting the violent demonstrations broke up sidewalks to get stones to throw at law enforcement forces while brandishing Palestinian flags and other pennants in a colorful pastiche that was anything but artistic, which in the end damaged the legitimate claim for the extension of a pension moratorium, the full reinstatement of PAMI's (senior citizens healthcare provider) medical coverage, and updated pays to cope with inflation that in reality is nowhere near the 2% or so the National Institute of Statistics and Census (Indec) claims to be.

The protest escalated when some demonstrators threw stones and set fire to garbage containers, prompting federal forces (Federal Police, National Border Guard (Gendarmería Nacional), and Coast Guard (PNA) to enforce Security Minister Patricia Bullrich's anti-picketing protocol which included rubber bullets, tear gas, and hydrant trucks, leading to injuries and arrests.

At least 20 people were injured, including 10 police officers and freelance photojournalist Pablo Grillo, who was critically wounded after being hit in the head by a tear gas canister. Grillo sustained severe skull fractures and underwent surgery. His condition remains critical. Other injuries included a policewoman hit by a stone and another officer shot in the arm.

Also participating in the protest were unions such as the CGT and CTA and social organizations such as UTEP.

In response, Bullrich banned “any person who is charged, prosecuted or convicted” for crimes related to the disturbance of public order involved in Wednesday's protests from entering football stadiums.

The retirees’ march, a weekly event carried out in front of Congress for over eight years, mirroring the historical protests of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo, reflects the economic hardships facing the sector as 63.5% of them get minimum pension of AR$ 279,121 (around US$ 257) as of March, supplemented by a temporary bonus.

The first columns of football fans arrived Wednesday afternoon to support the retirees' march, as members of the Federal Police and the City Police were stationed in the vicinity to ensure compliance with the anti-picketing protocol.

Buenos Aires medical emergency service SAME and Red Cross personnel assisted some demonstrators who were injured during the protest by the use of pepper spray and water from hydrant trucks.

Grillo was hit by a tear gas pipe in the forehead, causing multiple skull fractures with loss of encephalic mass, due to which he was rushed to the nearby Ramos Mejía Hospital. He was picturing the clashes when he was left unconscious. His father Fabián Grillo told reporters that his son “was working independently.” His condition is critical.

In addition, a policewoman was injured by a stone in the head, while another officer suffered a gunshot wound and a fracture. In the end, 124 people were arrested. Some demonstrators even set fire to a patrol car and several garbage containers.

Following these incidents, some groups decided to camp at Plaza de Mayo early Thursday, presumably to hold President Javier Milei accountable for the incidents. At around 1 am, the protesters were displaying no specific political signage.