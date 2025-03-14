American Airlines aircraft catches fire at Denver Airport

14th Friday, March 2025 - 10:11 UTC

All 172 passengers and 6 crewmembers deplaned safely despite the fire

Just as air travel in the United States is slowing due to repeated serious incidents, an American Airlines Boeing 737-800, operating as Flight 1006 from Colorado Springs to Dallas, was diverted to Denver International Airport due to an engine problem that caused it to catch fire after an emergency landing.

The flight, carrying 172 passengers and six crew members, experienced engine vibrations shortly after takeoff. While taxiing to the gate, the affected engine ignited, prompting a swift evacuation via emergency slides and the left wing amid thick smoke and flames.

Footage of the American Airlines Boeing 737-800 that caught fire while taxiing on the tarmac at the Denver airport at 17:15 local time on March 13.



[ Joshua Sunberg]pic.twitter.com/9ZbnandrR2 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) March 14, 2025

No serious injuries were reported. Emergency protocols were effectively executed, with firefighters extinguishing the blaze at 6.15 pm local time. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the incident, focusing on the cause of the engine failure and subsequent fire. “After landing and while taxiing to the gate an engine caught fire and passengers evacuated the aircraft using the slides,” the FAA said.

American Airlines confirmed all passengers and crew were safely deplaned and were being rebooked, with a replacement aircraft arranged. However, twelve passengers were taken to a hospital for evaluation. The company also admitted that the aircraft experienced an “engine-related issue” after it had landed.