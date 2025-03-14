Putin invites Maduro over to Moscow for WWII Victory Day celebrations

14th Friday, March 2025 - 19:03 UTC Full article

“During the difficult years of struggle against fascism, Venezuela sided with the anti-Hitler coalition,” Putin recalled

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday invited his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolás Maduro during a videoconference over to Moscow for the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Allies over the Third Reich on May 9. In addition, Putin suggested signing a strategic partnership with the South American country as they exchanged their mutual views on current world affairs. In the end, the Chavista leader did not confirm his attendance to the event where representatives from several countries, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and World War II veterans are expected to be present.

North Korea is also set to send troops to participate in the parade for the first time. The Bolivarian regime confirmed, nevertheless, that it had plans to unveil a monument honoring the Soviet army. US President Donald Trump and the Kremlin both denied reports in France's Le Point stating that the Republican leader would also be among the guests.

Friday's talks also revolved around the growing ties between Russia and Venezuela dating back to March 14, 1945, which have progressed significantly since Hugo Chávez acceded to power, with a focus on political, economic, and cultural cooperation.

“I would be glad to see you in Moscow at the celebrations on the occasion of May 9, marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War,” Putin said. “We remember that during the difficult years of struggle against fascism, Venezuela sided with the anti-Hitler coalition,” he added.

“Supplies of Venezuelan fuel and lubricants, sent to our country through the lend-lease system, ensuring the operation of aviation and other military equipment, were crucial” for the allied victory, Putin also pointed out.

He also mentioned that Russia and Venezuela could sign a strategic partnership treaty during Maduro’s visit, saying the agreement had been “fully agreed” upon. Putin and Maduro also discussed bilateral issues, particularly the South American country's intentions to join the BRICS group because ”further strengthening (...) the Russian-Venezuelan strategic partnership in all spheres“ is ”in the interest of harmonious development“ of both countries.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov highlighted that Chávez was one of the first Latin American politicians in modern history to promote the idea of multipolarity and worked ”to turn it into the dominant trend of our time.“ Chavez's Russian trip in 2001 and his meeting with Putin confirmed the coincidence of their views on world affairs and gave rise to ”truly friendly and trusting” relations, Lavrov also pointed out.