Canada will never be the US' 51st State, Carney says

15th Saturday, March 2025 - 10:57 UTC

Carney wants to talk with Trump but will strengthen European alliances first

Mark Carney was officially sworn in Friday as Canada's new Prime Minister before Governor General Mary Simon, the personal representative of King Charles. He insisted his country would not become Washington's 51st State, as suggested by US President Donald Trump. Canada “will never, ever, in any way, shape or form, be part of the United States,” he stressed.

The new head of Government's first challenge is Trump imposing 25% tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum and threatening broader trade measures, prompting Canada to retaliate. Carney has prioritized addressing the trade war with the US. While open to negotiating with Trump, he insists on respect for Canadian sovereignty through a “much more comprehensive approach for trade.″ He has described the United States as once Canada's closest ally but now a country he can ”no longer trust.” He also pledged to keep in place the retaliatory tariffs on US goods such as metals, computers, sports gear, and other products until the US showed Canada some respect.

The Prime Minister also plans to strengthen ties with European allies, with upcoming visits to Paris and London to discuss trade and security.

Domestically, Carney faces an imminent general election, with polls showing a tight race against the opposition Conservatives, who criticize him as an elitist despite his lack of prior elected office experience.

Carney has distanced himself from his predecessor Justin Trudeau’s policies, notably scrapping the carbon tax while emphasizing market-led climate solutions. His cabinet retains much of Trudeau’s team, particularly those handling US trade talks. Officials in Ottawa said they were looking to set up a call between Trump and Carney in the coming days.

In the new cabinet, Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc moved to International Trade, with Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne replacing him, while Foreign Minister Melanie Joly kept her post.

Despite his global financial background, Carney’s political inexperience may be tested as he navigates both domestic challenges and deteriorating cross-border relations. Carney was an investment banker at Goldman Sachs before serving as governor of the Bank of Canada during the 2008-2009 financial crisis and also led the Bank of England through the turmoil surrounding the Brexit vote.

He has countered that his global experience, including in the private sector, has equipped him to drive the Canadian economy forward as it faces a rupture with its most important trading partner.