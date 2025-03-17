Massa wants to build an alternative to set limits to Milei

Former presidential candidate Sergio Massa made a public reappearance this weekend after months of keeping a low profile following his electoral defeat during a Frente Renovador convention in Buenos Aires. In his speech, he emphasized the importance of setting aside internal differences in search of “building an alternative that sets limits to the current government,” predicting victories in upcoming elections, including in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (CABA) and in the Province of Buenos Aires, with which the opposition would boost its parliamentary presence.

“It is a year in which we have a political responsibility. Among all of us, we have to look for common sense, put the best of us to build unity,” Massa stressed. “What we are all clear about is that even if we have to give up some personal space, our greatest responsibility is to build an alternative that puts limits to this government,” he added. “We are going to win the Province [of Buenos Aires] again, and we are going to end up in October with more deputies.”

Under the slogan “From uncertainty to action: challenges for the future of Argentina,” the event focused on the need for unity within Peronism to build a political alternative to counter the current government. Massa's event coincided with Buenos Aires Governor Axel Kicillof’s announcement of local primaries to be held on July 13, amid ongoing tensions with Cristina Fernández de Kirchner’s faction.

The government, on the other hand, criticized Massa’s reappearance. Lower House Speaker Martín Menem accused Massa of resurfacing after “organized violence” and blamed him for leaving Argentina “destroyed.”

Meanwhile, Presidential Spokesman Manuel Adorni and Congresswoman Mariana Zuvic from the Civic Coalition also criticized Massa. “CASUALITY? NO. He left a country DESTROYED from one end to the other. And he appears right after the violence organized last Wednesday,” Menem wrote on X, while Zuvic insisted he “should be in jail.”