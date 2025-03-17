Taiwanese electric buses arrive in Paraguay

The units will remain Paraguayan Government property but will be leased out to private operators

Paraguayan authorities took delivery of 20 electric buses donated by Taiwan as part of an initiative to modernize public transportation and promote sustainability. A second batch of 10 more buses is on its way, along with eight chargers to ensure operability, it was also reported in Asunción.

These units are expected to begin operating in July, starting along key routes like Eusebio Ayala and Mariscal López avenues, San Lorenzo, and the Port of Asunción. The vehicles are part of a broader strategic plan to expand the fleet through 2030, it was also explained.

El presidente Santiago Peña y la ministra de Obras Públicas y Comunicaciones, Claudia Centurión, junto al viceministro Emiliano R. Fernández y el embajador de Taiwán, José Chih-Cheng Han, celebraron la llegada de los buses eléctricos al país. En esta primera fase, ya están (1/3) pic.twitter.com/QtI27SSdAY — Presidencia Paraguay (@PresidenciaPy) March 16, 2025

The buses will remain state property under the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC) but will be rented out to private companies for operation.

The implementation process includes customs procedures, installation of charging stations, and operational tests to assess performance. Taiwanese technicians will assist with setup and driver training.

“Prior to their entry into operation, the 30 electric buses will have to complete customs and administrative procedures, while progress is made in the installation of charging stations and specialized workshops,” reads part of the recent communiqué of the Vice Ministry of Transport said on its website.

Additionally, during a 2024 visit to Taiwan, Paraguayan officials signed an agreement with Taiwanese company Master Bus to establish an electric bus manufacturing and assembly plant in the country. This US$ 30 million investment is expected to create 1,200 jobs and reduce diesel imports by US$ 100 million annually.

The initiative aims to improve urban mobility, reduce pollution, and enhance the quality of life for Paraguayans, with experimental runs planned before full integration into the public transport system.

“This progress represents a qualitative leap in the experience of public transport users, who will be able to enjoy a more comfortable, modern and sustainable service,” the Paraguayan Government underlined.

The electric buses bound for Paraguay first arrived by ship in Uruguay. In a video shared by the website Obras Paraguayas (dedicated to promoting public and private works in Paraguay), the vessel numbered MAT2914-BM can be seen crossing the river bound for Villeta and Puerto Seguro, according to the publication. It is the same vessel that arrived in Uruguay last month.