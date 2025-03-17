The people of the Falkland Islands and their right to Self-determination

Today, the Falkland Islands are home to a diverse and multicultural community.

In March 2013, the people of the Falkland Islands went to the polls. With a turnout of 92%, 99.8% of the electorate voted to remain a British Overseas Territory. This was self-determination in action, and self-determination remains at the heart of the Falklands' relationship with the UK today. The following video covers the period from 1968 to the current situation and celebrations in 2013 of such an historic referendum Self-determination is a fundamental human right enshrined in Article One, Paragraph Two of the United Nations Charter.

Falkland Islanders, like all human beings, have the right to self-determination. However, throughout our history we have had to fight for this right.

In 1968 Islanders protested the visit of Foreign Office Minister Lord Chalfont, who came to try to persuade Islanders to accept a closer relationship with Argentina.

In 1982 our right to self-determination faced its ultimate challenge when our homeland was illegally invaded and occupied by Argentine forces.

The ensuing war of liberation cost the lives of 255 British servicemen and three Falkland Islanders.

The Falklands will be forever grateful to those who liberated our islands.

The conflict serves as a stark reminder of the importance of the Falkland Islanders' right to self-determination. In 2013, the Falkland Islands held a sovereignty referendum asking islanders if they wished to remain a British Overseas Territory.

Falkland Islanders exercised their right to self-determination in an internationally observed referendum.

The people of the Falkland Islands voted overwhelmingly to remain a member of the British family. With a 92% turnout, 99.8% of the electorate voted to remain a British Overseas Territory. This was self-determination in action, and self-determination remains at the heart of our relationship with the United Kingdom today.

“We continue to welcome new people who want to make the islands their home.

”Together we strive to improve the lives of all in our community.

“Together we will continue to meet the challenges of an ever-changing world and determine our own future,” the Government's office stated.