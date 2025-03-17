In March 2013, the people of the Falkland Islands went to the polls. With a turnout of 92%, 99.8% of the electorate voted to remain a British Overseas Territory. This was self-determination in action, and self-determination remains at the heart of the Falklands' relationship with the UK today. The following video covers the period from 1968 to the current situation and celebrations in 2013 of such an historic referendum Self-determination is a fundamental human right enshrined in Article One, Paragraph Two of the United Nations Charter.
Falkland Islanders, like all human beings, have the right to self-determination. However, throughout our history we have had to fight for this right.
In 1968 Islanders protested the visit of Foreign Office Minister Lord Chalfont, who came to try to persuade Islanders to accept a closer relationship with Argentina.
In 1982 our right to self-determination faced its ultimate challenge when our homeland was illegally invaded and occupied by Argentine forces.
The ensuing war of liberation cost the lives of 255 British servicemen and three Falkland Islanders.
The Falklands will be forever grateful to those who liberated our islands.
The conflict serves as a stark reminder of the importance of the Falkland Islanders' right to self-determination. In 2013, the Falkland Islands held a sovereignty referendum asking islanders if they wished to remain a British Overseas Territory.
Falkland Islanders exercised their right to self-determination in an internationally observed referendum.
The people of the Falkland Islands voted overwhelmingly to remain a member of the British family. With a 92% turnout, 99.8% of the electorate voted to remain a British Overseas Territory. This was self-determination in action, and self-determination remains at the heart of our relationship with the United Kingdom today.
Today, the Falkland Islands are home to a diverse and multicultural community.
“We continue to welcome new people who want to make the islands their home.
”Together we strive to improve the lives of all in our community.
“Together we will continue to meet the challenges of an ever-changing world and determine our own future,” the Government's office stated.
What did the UN ICJ say about the applicability of self-determination in 2019? Self-Determination Non-Self-Governing Territories (1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/100673806/Self_Determination_Non_Self_Governing_Territories
The Falkland Islands are Argentine; they were forcibly seized by the British Empire in 1833.Posted 1 hour ago -1
The islands were part of Spain, a fact recognized on several occasions by London.
The islands were left uninhabited due to the struggles for independence and self-determination of the current Argentine Republic.
Key dates of Argentine self-determination: 1810 and 1816.
Argentina took possession of the islands in 1820 without British protest.
London recognized Argentine independence in 1825 without claiming the islands. Madrid recognized Argentine independence in 1863, ceding its territory, including the Falkland Islands.
The current inhabitants of the islands arrived after the territory was seized from Argentina.
The inhabitants of the islands are not a people subjugated by a colonial power but are part of the same colonial power.
The self-proclaimed people of the Falkland Islands do not have the right to self-determination like other human beings at certain times in history, such as Nigeria, Rhodesia, South Africa, etc.
The 1982 conflict serves as a stark reminder that the islands are not British; they have been claimed by Argentina since 1833, and each of the crosses in the Argentine cemetery are markers of sovereignty that will tell all citizens of the world who visit the islands that Argentina will continue to fight until it recovers them.