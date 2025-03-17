The people of the Falkland Islands and their right to Self-determination

In March 2013, the people of the Falkland Islands went to the polls. With a turnout of 92%, 99.8% of the electorate voted to remain a British Overseas Territory. This was self-determination in action, and self-determination remains at the heart of the Falklands' relationship with the UK today. The following video covers the period from 1968 to the current situation and celebrations in 2013 of such an historic referendum Self-determination is a fundamental human right enshrined in Article One, Paragraph Two of the United Nations Charter.
Falkland Islanders, like all human beings, have the right to self-determination. However, throughout our history we have had to fight for this right.
In 1968 Islanders protested the visit of Foreign Office Minister Lord Chalfont, who came to try to persuade Islanders to accept a closer relationship with Argentina.
In 1982 our right to self-determination faced its ultimate challenge when our homeland was illegally invaded and occupied by Argentine forces.
The ensuing war of liberation cost the lives of 255 British servicemen and three Falkland Islanders.
The Falklands will be forever grateful to those who liberated our islands.
The conflict serves as a stark reminder of the importance of the Falkland Islanders' right to self-determination. In 2013, the Falkland Islands held a sovereignty referendum asking islanders if they wished to remain a British Overseas Territory.
Falkland Islanders exercised their right to self-determination in an internationally observed referendum.
The people of the Falkland Islands voted overwhelmingly to remain a member of the British family. With a 92% turnout, 99.8% of the electorate voted to remain a British Overseas Territory. This was self-determination in action, and self-determination remains at the heart of our relationship with the United Kingdom today.
Today, the Falkland Islands are home to a diverse and multicultural community.
“We continue to welcome new people who want to make the islands their home.
”Together we strive to improve the lives of all in our community.
“Together we will continue to meet the challenges of an ever-changing world and determine our own future,” the Government's office stated.
MalviPosted 7 hours ago +1
What did the UN ICJ say about the applicability of self-determination in 2019? Self-Determination Non-Self-Governing Territories (1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/100673806/Self_Determination_Non_Self_Governing_Territories
1833, you are a fraud. nothing you have posted is remotely true, no credibility , nothing more than a silly fanatic wasting his life on a pack of lies, time your wife or husband sat you down and had a chat,Posted 5 hours ago +1
Malvinense 1833Posted 6 hours ago 0
You are so wrong. I notice you avoid all that period before Spain and I notice you avoid the agreement by Spain to return all British possessions on the falkland islands to what it was in 1776. That agreement effectively stopped any dispute between Spain and Britain.
Along come Argentina who broke away from Spain and who was nowhere near the islands in 1816 but attempted to try and sneak these islands away on the pretences Spain gave them to you.
That was never the case and you were removed in 1833 rightfully and again in 1982 . The reason you still only elude to this as a claim, because that is all it is a mythical claim. One you are not prepared to take to the ICJ because you know you don't have a case. So why keep up the lies. Time you started concentrating on the mess you have made Argentina and it's people. They are sick of the persistent claim, because even they now know it's all a myth. Argentina simply did not exist in 1776 or indeed in 1816. They never got their agreement with Spain untill 1863. So how on earth could Argentina even hoped to get anything that Spain may or may not once have had. The case is so weak it is a joke.
Now I challange you to take it to the ICJ and ask them why the Falkland Islanders under the UN charter have the right to determine their own future. I would love to hear how you get on with that one.