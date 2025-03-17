Uruguay's Health Ministry launches vax campaign

Uruguay's Public Health Ministry (MSP) launched its 2025 vaccination campaign, focusing on influenza, measles, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) to address seasonal and emerging health challenges, it was announced in Montevideo.

The flu vaccination campaign begins later this month to protect vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, young children, people with chronic illnesses, and healthcare workers, before the winter peak, aiming to reduce hospitalizations and severe complications. The vaccine is updated annually to match circulating strains, enhancing community immunity and preventing serious outcomes.

Additionally, the MSP urged the population to complete the two-dose measles vaccination schedule, particularly for children over 15 months, healthcare workers, and travelers to countries with active outbreaks (e.g., Argentina, Mexico, Canada), to prevent the reintroduction of measles in Uruguay, which has been eliminated in the region since 2016. High vaccination coverage (95% or more) is emphasized to maintain this status.

The campaign also includes RSV vaccination for women between 32 and 36 weeks pregnant to protect newborns from severe respiratory infections, reducing hospital burdens during peak viral seasons. This initiative, in place since 2023, reflects the MSP's use of recent scientific evidence to prioritize maternal and child health, it was explained.

Beyond vaccine distribution, the MSP is touring Departmental Health Directorates, starting in Canelones, to improve accessibility, monitor health services, and coordinate logistics. The campaign underscores the broader importance of vaccines in disease prevention, cost-effectiveness, health equity, and combating misinformation while reinforcing the MSP's role in public health through education, science, and management.

The flu vaccine reduces the risk of infection, hospitalization, and death, especially in vulnerable groups such as the elderly, young children, and people with chronic or immunosuppressed diseases, the MSP insisted. By reducing virus circulation, it strengthens collective immunity, indirectly protecting those who cannot be vaccinated. Its application in March-April anticipates the southern hemisphere's winter peak, ensuring timely protection.

The Ministry also underlined that measles is highly contagious and can cause serious complications (pneumonia, encephalitis). The recommendation of taking the second dose. The Americas were declared measles-free in 2016, but recent outbreaks require maintaining high vaccination coverage (95% or more) to sustain this achievement.

Administrating the RSV vaccine to pregnant women transfers antibodies to the fetus, reducing by up to 70% the risk of hospitalization due to RSV in the first six months of life. RSV is the leading cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in infants. This strategy complements other measures, such as the monoclonal antibody for premature infants.

The Uruguayan authorities further underlined the importance of vaccines in general with historical examples such as smallpox (eradicated in 1980) and the global reduction of polio. They also highlighted their cost-effectiveness ratio by reducing expenditures in treatments and hospitalizations, alleviating the burden on the healthcare systems. They also spoke against misinformation and myths, insisting that vaccines have decades of scientific evidence supporting their safety and efficacy.