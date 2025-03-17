WHO: Tuberculosis remains one of the deadliest diseases worldwide

17th Monday, March 2025 - 08:54 UTC Full article

Tuberculosis and Covid-19 are both respiratory diseases with similar symptoms

The World Health Organization (WHO) insisted as the March 24 Tuberculosis (TB) Day looms over that the disease remains one of the deadliest infectious maladies globally, causing 1.25 million deaths and 10.8 million cases in 2023, with significant impacts on vulnerable populations, including HIV positive patients.

The Covid-19 pandemic and socioeconomic challenges have reversed years of progress in combating TB, especially in the Americas, where cases and deaths have risen sharply, the WHO also noted.

Despite this, global efforts have saved 79 million lives since 2000, and advancements in shorter, fully oral treatments offer hope. The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) emphasizes innovation, early diagnosis, and person-centered care as key to eliminating the ailment. Globally, about 3,500 people lose their lives to tuberculosis every day, and nearly 30,000 people fall ill from this preventable and curable disease.

According to the World Health Organization's World TB Report 2024, there were an estimated 10.8 million cases worldwide and 1.25 million deaths, including some 161,000 among people living with HIV.

In the Americas, an estimated 342,000 people were estimated to be ill with TB in 2023, an increase of 20% compared to 2015, with a gap of 76,000 undiagnosed and untreated people. The region has recovered and exceeded case reporting compared to pre-pandemic levels; the highest number of cases was reported in 2023 since the WHO has records for the region. The number of people affected by the disease continues to increase, and deaths remain high.

Also, about 35,000 people died from this cause, (44% increase compared to 2015), of which 29% (10,000) were attributed to TB/HIV; it is estimated that every day, about 100 people lose their lives to TB and about 900 people become ill with this preventable and curable disease.

The data show that the TB situation in the Americas is complex and deserves immediate attention. However, there are reasons to maintain an optimistic outlook. Tools and technologies are available that can help accelerate the response towards the end of TB.

World TB Day, observed annually on March 24, amplifies the urgency of ending tuberculosis, the world’s deadliest infectious disease. TB continues to devastate millions globally, inflicting severe health, social, and economic consequences.

Tuberculosis (TB) and Covid-19 are both infectious diseases that primarily attack the lungs. They have similar symptoms such as cough, fever, and difficulty breathing. TB, however, has a longer incubation period with a slower onset of disease.

While experience on Covid-19 infection in TB patients remains limited, it is anticipated that people ill with both maladies may have poorer treatment outcomes, especially if TB treatment is interrupted. TB patients should take precautions as advised by health authorities to be protected from Covid-19 and continue their TB treatment as prescribed.

Health services, including national programs to combat TB, need to be actively engaged in ensuring an effective and rapid response to Covid-19 while ensuring that TB services are maintained. The WHO's Global TB Program, along with WHO regional and country offices, has developed an information note to assist health authorities in doing so.