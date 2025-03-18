Avian Influenza, new ten-year strategy coordinated by FAO and Animal Health Organization

18th Tuesday, March 2025 - 10:37 UTC Full article

The new strategy seeks to protect domestic animals, wildlife, the environment, and human health.

In response to the evolving global ecological and epidemiological landscape, FAO and the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) have unveiled a new ten-year strategy aimed at preventing and controlling High Pathogenicity Avian Influenza (HPAI).

The Global Strategy for the Prevention and Control of High Pathogenicity Avian Influenza, 2024/2033 replaces the previous framework established in 2008 and is set to guide efforts to mitigate the impact of the disease over the next decade.

The new strategy has been developed under the Global Framework for the Progressive Control of Transboundary Animal Diseases, GF-TADs, and coordinated by the GF-TADs HPAI Task Force in close collaboration with the GF-TADs Management Committee. It reflects a comprehensive systems-based approach, addressing HPAI threats in the context of global challenges such as food security, environmental sustainability, and public health.

With a vision to establish effective prevention and control measures within poultry value chains, the strategy seeks to protect domestic animals, wildlife, the environment, and human health. It aligns with broader efforts to sustainably transform agrifood systems while reducing disease risks.

With a vision to establish effective prevention and control measures within poultry value chains, the strategy seeks to protect domestic animals, wildlife, the environment, and human health. It aligns with broader efforts to sustainably transform agri-food systems while reducing disease risks.

The revised global strategy emphasises: Strengthening biosecurity measures to minimize transmission and outbreaks; Enhancing surveillance systems to detect and monitor the spread of the H5Nx goose/Guangdong (Gs/GD) lineage of HPAI; Promoting the sustainable transformation of poultry production to support resilience against disease threats; Encouraging cross-sectoral collaboration through the One Health approach, integrating veterinary, environmental, and human health expertise; Engaging both public and private stakeholders to ensure coordinated efforts in controlling HPAI.

The strategy also underscores the importance of securing commitments from governments, industry leaders, and international organizations to ensure its effective implementation.