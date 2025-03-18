Europol/Ecuador, large cocaine bust, 73 tons and coordination with major EU ports

18th Tuesday, March 2025 - 10:46 UTC Full article

The criminal structure Ecuador is part of an intercontinental criminal network involved in multi-ton cocaine trafficking via sea containers from South America to Europe.

A large-scale drug trafficking investigation, supported by Europol, led to the dismantling of an Ecuadorian criminal cell involved in supplying wholesale cocaine to the EU via major ports. The international operation, led by the Ecuadorian National Police (Policía Nacional del Ecuador), also involved the German Criminal Police (LKA Baden-Württemberg), German Customs (ZFA Stuttgart) and the Spanish Guardia Civil.

The criminal structure targeted in Ecuador is part of an intercontinental criminal network involved in multi-ton cocaine trafficking via sea containers from South America to Europe. This cell arranged the transport from Ecuador to Europe, managed money flows through different companies and front-men, and maintained contact with the suppliers. The criminal cells operating in Germany and Spain – equipped with commercial and transport companies and drivers – handled the logistical part of the operation in Europe and the further distribution of the drugs within the EU.

The action day on 13 March in Ecuador led to: 36 arrests in Guayaquil; 50 house searches’ seizures including vehicles, documents and electronic equipment.

This criminal network was importing large quantities of cocaine from Ecuador to ports in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain. Since the start of the investigation in 2024, national authorities have seized 73 tons of cocaine Ecuador and the EU, and arrested 14 individuals in Germany and Spain for their alleged involvement in the criminal enterprise.

Europol’s Executive Director Catherine De Bolle said: “Criminal networks operate seamlessly across oceans, and our response must be equally interconnected. Strengthening cooperation with Latin American countries is essential – tackling organized crime requires a global effort. Every country along the supply chain plays a crucial role in dismantling violent criminal networks at every level, from production to distribution. Only through coordinated international action can we disrupt their operations, weaken their influence and ensure the safety of our citizens.”

Since mid-2023, Europol has facilitated the exchange of information and provided continuous analytical support to the international investigation, part of which was driven by the work of a Europol taskforce. Europol contributed to the overall case coordination between various agencies and, on the action day, deployed two experts to Ecuador to provide analytical and specialized support.

This operation reflects Europol’s strategy to systematically disrupt criminal networks by targeting all levels of the supply chain globally, as well as connected networks, including financial flows and laundering of criminal assets. The operation illustrates the increased cooperation with non-EU countries, which are key pillars in the fight against serious and organized crime. It follows a week of significant progress in partnerships with Latin America, including the finalization of an EU-Ecuador agreement to enhance collaboration and exchange operational information, as well as a new milestone in Europol-s cooperation with Brazil, enabling the exchange of personal data. The week concluded with Europol hosting ministerial delegations from the Latin American Committee for Internal Security (CLASI), reinforcing its commitment to deeper regional engagement.

The coordinated response has been to tackle the most threatening criminal networks within the EU, particularly those embedded in major ports. To further this effort, Europol has partnered with the ports of Rotterdam, Antwerp and Hamburg/Bremerhaven.