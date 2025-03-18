Falklands, Electoral Ordinance canvass, preparing for November election

18th Tuesday, March 2025 - 11:00 UTC Full article

All forms must be completed and returned to the Registration Officer by Tuesday 15 April

The Falkland Islands’ Registration Officer is required to carry out a yearly canvass for the purpose of updating the Register of Electors. On Monday 17 March 2025, all households should have received a form V “Request for information from householders” in the post.

If your household does not receive one, or if you require any advice on how to complete the form, please contact the Registration Officer by email registrargeneral@townhall.gov.fk or call on 27271.

The form is also available online: https://www.falklands.gov.fk/registry/

All forms must be completed and returned to the Registration Officer by Tuesday 15 April 2025. Failure to return the form will result in your name being removed from the Register of Electors.

This year there is a General Election and if you are not registered you will not be able to vote.

The release is signed by Elizabeth J Dent, Registration Officer.