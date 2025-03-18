Falklands’ national Football Team has new manager; ban lifted on ex-coach

18th Tuesday, March 2025 - 10:57 UTC

Sport and fitness run in Dan’s blood having spent 5 years as a PE teacher, as well as being the founder and owner of the adventure business: Falklands Outdoors.

The Falkland Islands Football League has announced the appointment of Daniel Biggs as Men’s National Team Manager. Dan is no stranger to representing Falklands Football with SEVEN International Island Games under his belt!

Dan is a local leader as the Commanding Officer of the Falkland Islands Defense Force, and will no doubt bring this leadership experience to the National Team.

“We are thrilled to have Dan on board to push forward the development of Men’s football in the Falklands!”

Likewise it must be mentioned that the Falkland Islands Football League held an EGM (Extraordinary General Meeting) on Friday 07 March to discuss the 5 year ban of the former Stanley Manager, Chris Clarke.

After representations from both the Committee and Chris Clarke, Members voted to remove Chris Clarke’s ban.

Chris’ membership with the FIFL was reinstated with immediate effect and he is no longer banned from FIFL activities.

However, this decision does not reinstate Chris as Stanley manager. The FIFL Committee acknowledges that there were errors in the process leading to Chris’ ban that did not allow him to fairly represent himself, and that the 5 year period was excessive.

With FIFL Members expressing their views through a vote, we look forward to moving ahead with an improved focus on fairness, transparency, and the continued growth of football in the Falkland Islands.