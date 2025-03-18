Falklands Patrol Vessel company passes with flying colors emergency training

HMS FORTH at sea, Falkland Islands. Photography by crew onboard Royal Air Force A400M, British Forces South Atlantic Islands.

The Falkland Islands Patrol Vessel, HMS Forth has been put through its paces during her recent FOST assessment (Fleet Operational Standards and Training). Comprising of various training situations, including casualties, fires and floods, the Ship’s Company must respond quickly and correctly under the watchful eye of the assessors.

Chefs became medics and mechanics became firefighters, as it was ‘all hands to the pumps’ to tackle the complex scenario the FOST team had created. It’s critical that every person on board knows what to do in an emergency, and the Ship’s Company regularly practices various drills to ensure they’re confident regardless of the circumstances.

Passing the assessment with flying colors demonstrates HMS FORTH’s continued readiness to operate in the demanding environment of the South Atlantic.

Ex Cape Kukri III exercise

British Forces South Atlantic Islands, BFSAI, have reported that from Monday 17 to 21 March, the RIC (Roulement Infantry Company) will be conducting Ex Cape Kukri III exercise.

Ex Cape Kukri III is a large-scale blank fire exercise, the culmination of the 2RGR’s (Royal Gurkha Rifles) training whilst deployed in the Falkland Islands. The exercise will take place on Onion Range, around MPC and on Stanley Common.

Troops will be exercising on Stanley Common between 18 – 21 March, focusing their activities around Mt Challenger, Mt Wall, Mt Harriet and Mt Tumbledown. Blank firing is expected throughout, including at night.