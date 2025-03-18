Falklands, proposed changes to National Minimum Wage Accommodation

A consultation will be held from this week to Sunday 13th April, to understand the views of employees, business, and the wider community on the proposed changes.

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) Policy Department is reviewing the National Minimum Wage (NMW) Accommodation Offset and has published proposed changes for comment. This follows a first round of consultation, conducted late last year, which identified several issues with the regulation.

The proposals aim to ensure a greater level of protection, ensuring a majority of employees are covered by the regulation, whilst updating the accommodation offset rate in line with the increased minimum wage, making it more reflective of accommodation costs.

Further detail on the proposals, along with a list of drop-in sessions, can be found at https://www.falklands.gov.fk/policy/consultations.

Employees and individuals can respond to the survey via the web-link, and paper copies are available at the Secretariat. Copies have been translated into Spanish, Tagalog and Shona and are available both online and in paper form.

Businesses and stakeholder organizations are encouraged to attend a briefing session at 9am on Friday 21st March at the Chamber of Commerce and submit their response to the consultation in writing or via email.

If you have any questions, please contact Senior Policy Advisor, Matt Daniel (mdaniel@sec.gov.fk).