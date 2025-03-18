Milei holds phone conversation with Zelensky

18th Tuesday, March 2025 - 10:44 UTC Full article

Milei's Argentina adopted a change in foreign policy to align with Trump, who called Zelensky a dictator

Argentine President Javier Milei Monday held a “warm” phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss bilateral relations and the peace process with Russia. The South American leader thanked Zelensky for his solidarity and condolences following the floods in Bahía Blanca for which the latter also offered to help. “Ukraine is ready to help Argentina to protect lives and provide the necessary assistance,” Zelensky wrote on X.

“The presidents discussed the bilateral relationship and the peace process between Ukraine and Russia”, and Milei “thanked Zelensky for the solidarity expressed by him for the tragedy that took place in Bahía Blanca,” a statement from Casa Rosada read. Milei also thanked “the solidarity expressed by Zelensky for the tragedy that took place in Bahía Blanca,” it went on.

The call took place after Argentina recently abstained from a UN resolution demanding Russia to withdraw “immediately, completely and unconditionally all its military forces” from Ukrainian territory, approved with 93 votes in favor, 18 against, and 65 abstentions, as Buenos Aires aligned with US President Donald Trump, who distanced himself from Zelensky, thus leaving Milei's prior pro-Ukraine stance in doubt. Trump described Zelensky as a dictator for not having called elections last year. He also approached Russian President Vladimir Putin to broker a ceasefire.