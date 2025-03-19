Brazil condemns Conmebol chief statements

The Brazilian Government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Tuesday condemned South American Football Confederation President Alejandro Dominguez's remark comparing a Libertadores Cup without Brazilian teams to “Tarzan without Cheetah,” and criticized the sporting body for failing to combat racism effectively.

After Brazil urged stronger measures to promote racial equality and inclusion, Dominguez apologized, stating his comment was a popular phrase and not meant to offend. This controversy follows Conmebol's recent sanction of Cerro Porteño for racist acts during a match, which has intensified calls for stricter anti-racism policies.

“The Brazilian government repudiates in the strongest terms the statements made by the President of the South American Football Confederation [Conmebol], Alejandro Dominguez, last night, March 17, in a press conference after the draw ceremony for the group stage of the tournaments promoted by that entity. The statements come in a context in which the Conmebol authorities have repeatedly failed to adopt effective measures to prevent and avoid the repetition of acts of racism in matches organized by it, including measures to combat impunity and promote the accountability of those responsible,” the Brazilian Government said in a statement endorsed by the Ministry of Sport, the Ministry of Racial Equality and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The Brazilian government urges Conmebol and the National Football Federations of South America to act decisively to curb and repress acts of racism, discrimination, and intolerance, promote racial equality policies, and share knowledge and good practices to increase access to sport for people of African descent, immigrants and other vulnerable groups. The Brazilian government reiterates its commitment to initiatives to combat racism and promote racial equality, including measures against any kind of discrimination in the different sports disciplines,” the declaration further noted.

Following a proposal by the Sao Paulo club Palmeiras -whose players were affected by racism in Paraguay- to have all Brazilian teams leave the Conmebol, Domínguez was asked if he could imagine a Libertadores Cup without them. “It would be like Tarzan without the Cheetah, impossible,” he replied with a laugh. Palmeiras President Leila Pereira told reporters that if Conmebol would not respect Brazilian soccer, Brazil should consider joining the Confederation of North, Central American, and Caribbean Football Associations (Concacaf).

In his speech at a Conmebol event in its Luque headquarters, Domínguez had underlined that racism was a scourge affecting football and that his organization would continue to apply sanctions so that “every racist expression would have a real consequence.”

“I want to express my apologies. The expression I used is a popular phrase and I never intended to belittle or disqualify anyone,” Domínguez said on Tuesday in a statement on X.

“Conmebol Libertadores is unthinkable without the participation of clubs from the 10 member countries [...]. I reaffirm my commitment to continue working for a fairer soccer, united and without discrimination,” he added. (Source: Agencia Brasil)