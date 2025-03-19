Peru: Pedro Castillo drops hunger strike at the request of his children

19th Wednesday, March 2025

Castillo had gone on a hunger strike on March 10 to protest against his announced conviction by a biased court

Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo Terrones suspended temporarily his “dry hunger strike” but insisted he would not be appearing at his trial for his failed coup d'état in 2022 because it was all a masquerade with his conviction already announced by a biased court. “As a tactical decision, and at the request of my children, my parents, and our beloved Peruvian people, I have decided to temporarily suspend it,” he wrote on social media.

Earlier this week, his children Alondra and Arnol Castillo had written him a letter requesting to drop the measure because Peru needed him healthy to fight for justice. While reckoning the biased nature of the proceedings, Castillo's children urged him to preserve his health. “When necessary, we will be with you to restart this fight, but for now, we ask you to take care of yourself,” they wrote. “We implore you, for love of us and all those who need you, to consider suspending it temporarily.”

“The Peruvian people need you strong and healthy to continue leading this struggle for justice and freedom,” they also pointed out. “We know the battle is not over, but we need you to be well to move forward.”

The former President's children also said they were “deeply proud of your courage and firmness in facing the injustices you have suffered” and highlighted the irregularities in the process, such as ”the illegitimate vacancy (impeachment), the arbitrary detention, the unjust imprisonment and the trial that lacks all impartiality.“

Castillo went on a hunger strike on March 10 as a protest against what he called a politicized trial and announced conviction for crimes he claims not to have committed. ”We are of the people! We are right and we are strong,“ Castillo Terrones replied to his family. ”Thank you for your letter of encouragement,“ he also mentioned. ”For you and for Peru, I will do whatever it takes to achieve victory,“ he added while noting that his conviction ”for crimes of rebellion and others that I have not committed,” had already been announced by the court.