Bolivia's oil supply from bad to worse

Tumiri urged protesters to allow passage

A lorry carrying crude oil from Chile to Bolivia for refining overturned in Lauca National Park, Arica, Chile, spilling approximately 10,000 liters of oil, thus causing significant environmental contamination. Firefighters initially contained the spill, but damage to flora and fauna is still being assessed by Chile's National Forestry Corporation (Conaf).

“The first to contain the emergency were the firefighters, who built pools that acted as barriers to contain the hydrocarbon; but unfortunately, about 10,000 liters of oil were spilled in the water tributary and that generated a great contamination,” Park Ranger Esteban Zúñiga Campos told local media.

Local authorities, including the presidential delegate of Parinacota, confirmed no risk to community drinking water, as it comes from a separate source.

According to Chilean authorities, the Bolivian national driving the vehicle was drunk and placed in custody after receiving medical attention for his minor injuries. He will now face criminal proceedings as per the Chilean justice system.

In a separate incident, Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB) reported that tankers transporting fuel from the Senkata plant in El Alto to La Paz were stoned by protesters amid blockades.

YPFB Marketing Manager Álvaro Tumiri urged protesters to allow passage, noting normal dispatches from Senkata but difficulties reaching petrol stations due to blocked routes.

”Our tankers have been stoned, although there has not been considerable damage, obviously they are attacking a State asset (...). The tankers are in transit from the city of El Alto to the city of La Paz, so we call on all sectors that are mobilized to let them pass,” he explained.

Of 80 tankers dispatched, some remain stranded, and fuel imports to Senkata are also disrupted, risking shortages.

YPFB is coordinating with the National Hydrocarbons Agency to find solutions, having increased fuel deliveries to La Paz to meet demand, while calling for calm amid escalating protests.