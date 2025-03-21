Bolivia and China sign phytosanitary protocol for sorghum exports

Sorghum is a key crop in Bolivia

Bolivia’s Minister of Rural Development and Lands, Yamil Flores, and China’s Vice Minister of Customs, Wang Lingjun, Thursday signed in La Paz a Protocol of Phytosanitary Requirements for the export of sorghum from the South American country.

The document seeks to guarantee that the Bolivian crop meets Chinese standards through an arrangement opening new markets for local agricultural producers, particularly in Santa Cruz, the main sorghum-producing region, which yielded 886,443 tons in the 2022-2023 crop year.

Last year, Bolivia exported 8,586 tons of sorghum worldwide in exchange for US$ 3.6 million, while China imports 7.6 million tons annually for US$ 316 per ton. With no volume limits, the protocol aims to boost Bolivia’s export revenue and diversify its agricultural economy, strengthening after 40 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“Protocol of Phytosanitary Requirements for the Export of Sorghum to China signed, thus opening new opportunities to improve and diversify the income of agricultural producers and the country,” Bolivia's Ministry of Rural Development and Lands posted on social networks. “The signing of this document, which establishes specific phytosanitary conditions, will ensure that Bolivian sorghum meets the strict requirements to enter the Chinese market, where new opportunities will open up to improve and diversify the income of Bolivian agricultural producers,” it also pointed out.

Meanwhile, Wang told Xinhua that, in addition to expanding external sales opportunities for producers, the protocol diversifies the country's exportable supply to generate income.

Sorghum, a cereal used for human and animal consumption, fodder, and beverages, is a key crop in Bolivia.