Uruguay records increase in foreign visitors who also spent more

21st Friday, March 2025

Punta del Este recorded an increase in bookings driven by Argentine tourists having a stronger peso against the US dollar

Uruguayan summer resorts recorded a 10.45% increase in tourist spending compared to the previous year, with 572,699 visitors entering the country. Popular destinations like Punta del Este, Piriápolis, and Barra del Chuy saw high demand, with accommodation prices soaring. Some apartments in the exclusive Punta del Este fetched up to US$ 20,000 per month. The surge was largely driven by Argentine tourists, compensating for a decline in Brazilian visitors. Montevideo's Carrasco International Airport also hit a record with 206,000 passengers.

Tour operators expect the 2025 summer season to outpace 2024, which saw 1,135,102 visitors and US$ 711 million in spending in the first quarter. Eastern resorts attracted wealthier visitors, while Montevideo saw a drop in Brazilian tourists, Chamber of Tourism (Camtur) President Marina Cantera noted.

Rental prices varied widely: in Punta del Este, one-bedroom apartments cost US$4,500–US$6,000 monthly, and two-bedroom houses ranged from US$7,000 to US$20,000. In Canelones and Rocha, daily rates for houses were more affordable, starting at US$100 and US$120, respectively.

Officials and industry leaders hailed the season as “extremely positive,” crediting Argentina’s improved economy, favorable exchange rates, and hot weather for the boost.

A Mercado Libre report identified Punta del Este, Piriápolis, and Barra del Chuy as the most sought-after destinations, whereas two-bedroom houses in Piriápolis and Barra del Chuy, and two-bedroom apartments in Punta del Este lured more customers.

Other outstanding resorts were Punta del Diablo, La Paloma, Cuchilla Alta, Parque del Plata, Costa Azul, and Villa Serrana, with 87% of would-be travelers seeking houses against 12% interested in apartments.

Former Tourism Undersecretary Remo Monzeglio highlighted that January and February surpassed the results of 2024 thanks to the appreciation of the Argentine peso.

Javier Sena, president of the Punta del Este/Maldonado Real Estate Chamber, confirmed that bookings were higher than in 2024, mainly due to the increase in Argentine tourists. “We are seeing that spending is higher than last year,” he said.