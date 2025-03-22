Brazil's STF gives three thumbs down to Bolsonarist congresswoman

Zambelli's virtual trial is scheduled to end next Friday

Brazil's Supreme Federal Court (STF) has already gathered three votes in favor of sentencing staunch Bolsonarist Congresswoman Carla Zambelli to 5 years and 3 months in prison for illegal possession of a firearm and illegal restraint with a firearm, in addition to removing her from Parliament after case rapporteur Gilmar Mendes cast his virtual opinion Friday.

The case stems from an incident in October 2022, where Zambelli chased a man, considered a supporter of then Presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at gunpoint in São Paulo on the eve of the election's runoff.

Mendes also recommended stripping Zambelli from her parliamentary mandate and her right to carry a firearm, with the weapon to be handed over to the Army. Justices Cármen Lúcia and Alexandre De Moraes concurred.

The virtual trial is scheduled to finish next Friday, with sentencing open to appeal if convicted. Zambelli and her legal team maintain her innocence, criticizing the trial process. The case has been deemed highly reprehensible, especially given her status as a parliamentarian.

Zambelli is a federal deputy from the State of São Paulo representing the Liberal Party (PL). She is known to be a strong supporter of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

“Therefore, in accordance with the jurisprudence of this Court, I decree the loss of the parliamentary mandate of Federal Deputy Carla Zambelli as an effect of the criminal conviction,” Mendes wrote while adding that the case entailed a “high degree of reprehensibility,” aggravated by the fact that it was committed by a parliamentarian. “The factual context in which the Congresswoman pursues an unarmed individual from an opposing party with a firearm on the public highway, on the eve of the elections, after exchanging mutual insults, is highly reprehensible,” he added. “It is important to be clear: carrying a firearm for personal defense does not lend itself to authorizing the bearer to chase other people on public roads with her firearm, even alleged criminals, in situations in which her physical integrity or that of others is not at risk,” Mendes further stressed. “At no time did the victim show any signs of displaying or drawing his firearm,” he also noted.

De Moraes also pointed out that Zambelli should be used to receiving criticism. “As a political agent, the defendant should be more accustomed to any criticism that arises in the course of her mandate, without this being enough to shake or alter her behavior towards society,” he claimed.

“I believe that, with the complete clarification of the facts, my innocence will be proven,” Zambelli argued while her lawyers objected to the trial's telematic procedure with no debating possible, which “would be the best opportunity to demonstrate that the premises adopted in the vote are wrong.”