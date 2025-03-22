OAS to observe Week for People of African Descent in the Americas

The consequences of intercontinental slave trafficking are still impacting modern-day society

The Organization of American States (OAS) will observe the Inter-American Week for People of African Descent in the Americas from March 24-28, 2025, themed “I Have a Dream: Recognition. Justice. Development.” Inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s iconic 1963 speech, the theme honors the history and enduring legacy of slavery and aims to promote dignity, justice, and development for all.

The continental body will highlight the ongoing impact of the transatlantic slave trade—where over 15 million people were forcibly trafficked. In 2016, the OAS introduced the so-called Black History Month, and since 2018 it has advocated for equal rights for Afro-descendants in the Americas.

Events include an opening ceremony on March 24 at the OAS Headquarters in Washington DC, with cultural performances, a Permanent Council session on March 25 for the International Day of Remembrance of Slavery Victims, and additional activities like art exhibitions, a youth essay and poetry contest, profiles of Afro-descendant leaders, and a lecture series, both on-site and online, reaffirming the OAS' commitment to justice and recognition for marginalized communities.

“It is essential to use this opportunity to reflect on the advancements made in highlighting and tackling systemic racism and structural injustice while looking toward building a future rooted in justice and respect for all,” the OAS said in a statement. The multi-event commemoration will span from March 24 through 28.