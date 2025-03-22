Peru's interior minister impeached by Congress

Boluarte has 72 hours to appoint a replacement

Peru's one-house Congress Friday approved by 79 votes in favor, 11 against, and 20 abstentions a motion of censorship and therefore impeached Interior Minister Juan José Santiváñez from his post citing his failure to address rising citizen insecurity, organized crime, and urban violence. This outcome was spurred by events like the murder of pop musician Paul Flores of the band Armonía 10, which prompted President Dina Boluarte to consider reintroducing the death penalty.

“The censure motions have been approved; consequently, the decision will be communicated to the President of the Republic to ensure compliance with Article 132 of the Political Constitution and Congress regulations,” Congress Speaker Eduardo Salhuana announced.

Lawmakers criticized Santiváñez’s inability to reduce crime rates, with 459 homicides recorded in the first three months of 2025—the highest in two decades. Despite support from Boluarte, Santiváñez was dismissed after just 10 months in office. Santiváñez was sworn in as Interior Minister on May 16, 2024.

The head of State now has 72 hours to appoint a replacement. “Finally, it is a decision made by the Congress of the Republic and we respect it because we are going to continue working,” Santiváñez said.

His dismissal had been promoted by lawmakers Susel Paredes (Democratic Popular Bloc), Jaime Quito (Socialist Caucus), and Diego Bazan (Popular Renewal), whose requests were merged into one. They contended that the minister had failed to effectively discharge his duties as the armed attack on the band's bus resulting in Flores' death would prove.

After Friday's outcome, Quito said it was an achievement of the Peruvian people but reckoned that the underlying problem would not be solved because it lay within Boluarte's Government. “We hope that they do not put someone close to Santiváñez so that they do not continue to protect him or want to change his ministry as they are proposing,” he warned.