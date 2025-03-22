Venezuela is bluffing about Essequibo elections, Guyana's TNC argues

Guyana's National Toshaos’ Council (NTC), representing the country's Indigenous Peoples, has rejected Venezuela's claims of holding elections in the disputed Essequibo region on May 25, 2025, as announced by the Bolivarian regime's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello.

The NTC called these assertions “completely false” and the cited figures such as 131,902 nominations from 47,000 assemblies with over five million participants “preposterous” and unfeasible. The Council also emphasized that no such activities have occurred in Essequibo -effectively under Guyanese control- and warned that any attempt by Venezuela to do so would violate Guyana's sovereignty.

Tensions between the two nations have escalated due to Venezuela's territorial claims over the 61,600-square-mile oil-rich territory, which is home to 125,000 of Guyana's 800,000 residents.

Georgetown regards Caracas' plans to rename it “Guayana Esequiba” and appoint a governor as annexation attempts. Recent incidents include Venezuelan naval vessels encroaching on Guyana's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), threatening oil operations, and a violent clash involving a Venezuelan gang firing on Guyanese soldiers.

Guyana has responded strongly, with Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn warning that supporting Venezuela's claims could lead to treason charges, punishable by death under Guyanese law. “Any person, Guyanese or otherwise—if a Guyanese is appointed as governor of Essequibo and placed in Anna Regina, we will charge that person for treason and lock them up. Every one of them. And anybody supporting them will also be charged,” Benn warned.

In addition, Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo assured that any physical aggression from Venezuela would be met with an appropriate response, with the issue being addressed at the highest governmental levels.

“Let me assure you that those matters relating to the Venezuelan aggression against our country and their threat to our territorial integrity and sovereignty are receiving the attention of the entire government at the highest level, at a presidential level, on a daily basis,” Jagdeo said.

Guyana has also filed for provisional measures with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to halt Venezuela's actions, citing violations of a 2023 ICJ ruling and international law.

The controversy stems from the 1899 Arbitral Award defining the Guyana-Venezuela border, which Venezuela disputes. Guyana approached the ICJ in 2018 to affirm the award's validity, a case ongoing despite Venezuela's initial objection to the court's jurisdiction. Amid these tensions, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to visit Guyana next week, part of a Caribbean tour to discuss regional security and cooperation, highlighting international attention to the issue.