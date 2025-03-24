IDB annual assembly hosted by Chile, focused on private sector engagement

The event marks the 65th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the IDB and the 39th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of IDB Invest

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and IDB Invest will hold the 2025 Annual Meetings of their Boards of Governors in Chile on March 26-30. Economic and financial leaders from the Bank’s 48 member countries and the private sector will address key development challenges and opportunities in the Latin America and Caribbean region, including combating poverty and hunger and harnessing innovation to foster growth and sustainability.

Most meetings will be held at the Mapocho Station Cultural Center in Santiago and those referred to tourism in Punta Arenas.

This event marks the 65th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the IDB and the 39th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of IDB Invest, which focuses on private-sector engagement in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Boards are the highest decision-making bodies of the IDB and IDB Invest, comprising finance ministers, economy ministers and other senior officials.

Discussions will focus on how the IDB and IDB Invest – as the region’s leading sources of development financing, expertise and research – can expand their impact and scale to better support Latin America and the Caribbean.

Key topics will include the implementation of the IDBImpact+ reforms approved at the 2024 Annual Meetings in Punta Cana: IDBStrategy+, IDBInvest+ and IDBLab+. These initiatives are designed to enhance the IDB, IDB Invest and IDB Lab’s ability to respond to the region’s needs, provide expert advice and offer new financial instruments.

Other highlights include a meeting with civil-society representatives from IDB member countries and thematic seminars on critical issues, including the eradication of poverty and hunger, resilient cities and climate change, the role of innovation and AI in driving development, regional integration, economic growth and more.