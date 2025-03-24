Pope Francis discharged from Rome hospital still needs to rest

Pope Francis was discharged from Rome's Gemelli Clinic Sunday after a 37-day hospitalization following a respiratory ailment. He will continue his recuperation at the Santa Marta Residence, Vatican sources said. Although the 88-year-old pontiff’s life was in danger at times, he was never intubated and remained alert throughout, it was also explained.

“The Holy Father was never intubated and has always remained alert and oriented. He is going to be discharged, as we have said before, in stable clinical conditions with the prescription to continue with his partial therapy and a period of convalescence and rest for at least two months,” the treating physicians highlighted in a statement.

Also Sunday, the former Archbishop of Buenos Aires appeared at a balcony in a wheelchair to greet around 3,000 supporters with a weak voice and a lingering cough.

Admitted on Feb. 14, 2025, with acute respiratory failure from a polymicrobial infection, Francis battled severe pneumonia and kidney issues. His doctors used pharmacological therapies and high-flow oxygen to aid his slow but steady recovery. The pneumonia is overcome, though he requires ongoing medical treatment, for which he has been prescribed at least two months of rest, during which he cannot perform his usual duties.

The Pontiff said his hospital experience taught him patience and reinforced his faith in God’s love. “This trusting patience, anchored in the love of God, which never wanes, is truly necessary for our lives - especially to be able to cope with the most difficult and painful situations,” Francis admitted.

In his present condition, a meeting with King Charles III in April and a potential trip to Turkey in May are still scheduled between question marks.

En route to the Vatican aboard his Fiat 500 and displaying with high-flow nasal oxygenation cannulas, Francis stopped at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore saying “I’m still alive.” The Buenos Aires-born clergyman has expressed his desire to be buried there when the time comes.

In the meantime, Francis will be unable to discharge his usual duties for “at least two more months,” Doctor Sergio Alfieri noted while admitting that the Pope's health was improving rapidly. Hence, it remains to be seen whether the Pope will be able to give the Urbi et Orbi (To the City and the World) blessing at Easter.