UK Ambassador in Uruguay ok after falling from horse

“Luckily I will have more opportunities in future Patrias Gauchas!,” Green wrote

The United Kingdom's Ambassador to Uruguay Malcolm Green was reported to have sustained only minor bruises and a head injury after falling off his horse during the Patria Gaucha parade in Tacuarembó. He was initially treated at a local facility, where a CT scan ruled out any serious physical damage, and later transferred to Montevideo for further treatment at the British Hospital.

Green assured on social media that both he and the horse were fine, expressing gratitude for the support and medical assistance. Despite the incident, he looks forward to participating in future events. “Luckily I will have more opportunities in future Patrias Gauchas!,” he wrote.

Mi caballo no quiso desfilar conmigo arriba hoy… y nos caímos los dos!



Me alegra saber que él también está bien!



Muchas gracias al Hospital de Tacuarembó por su atención y a todos quienes se preocuparon.



Por suerte tendré más oportunidades en futuras Patrias Gauchas! pic.twitter.com/dor1WOO7fo — Mal Green (@mal_green) March 22, 2025

“My horse didn't want to parade with me today... and we both fell off. I'm glad to hear he's okay too,” he posted on X after Saturday morning's incident at the Patria Gaucha festival attended by President Yamandú Orsi and Vice President Carolina Cosse, among other distinguished guests.

After what happened, the ambassador posted a photo on the social network X of the horse and a message: “Many thanks to the Tacuarembó Hospital for their care and to all who cared.”

On Friday, the diplomat posted a video on social networks showing his willingness to participate in the event.