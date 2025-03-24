Unexpected forms of life found under loose Antarctica iceberg

24th Monday, March 2025 - 08:53 UTC Full article

Researchers were skeptical about any major discoveries so their findings came “by chance”

Researchers found unimagined forms of life under the A-84 iceberg nearly 30 kilometers long and 510 square kilometers in area, which broke off from the George VI Ice Shelf in Antarctica earlier this year, exposing a previously hidden stretch of ocean unseen for decades, it was announced last week.

Scientists aboard the Schmidt Ocean Institute vessel Falkor headed by Patricia Esquete from the University of Aveiro explored this uncharted seafloor using the remotely-operated (ROV) SuBastian at depths up to 1,300 meters and discovered giant sea spiders, octopuses, ice fish, corals, and some sponges potentially hundreds of years old.

They suspect dozens of new species may be identified, pending months of lab analysis. This thriving biodiversity, found beneath thick ice that blocked sunlight and surface nutrients, puzzled scientists, who suggest ocean currents or glacial meltwater might sustain it. The discovery, made possible by chance on Jan. 13, highlights life's adaptability in extreme conditions and offers insights into how deep-sea ecosystems might respond to climate change, especially as melting accelerates in regions like the George VI Ice Shelf.

Further studies are planned to unravel the mystery of this hidden Antarctic life and its implications for a warming planet. “Most of the work starts now,” Esquete said.

“It's the kind of event that, when it happens, you stop everything you're doing,” she also pointed out. “Although expectations were not high because scientists didn't think much life could thrive under such a thick layer of ice, it turned out to be quite the opposite.”

“We were really surprised and amazed by the diversity of the ecosystems and the richness of the ecosystems that we found down there,” the researcher at the University of Aveiro in Portugal further observed.

“They were really by chance in the right place at the right time to be right there and see an ecosystem,” said Jyotika Virmani, director of the Schmidt Ocean Institute, a nonprofit organization that facilitated the research.

Scientists hope to return to observe how life changes in the area uncovered by the iceberg, offering a unique window into understanding how life in the deep sea of the polar regions might transform as temperatures rise and more icebergs break off in Antarctica and other parts of the world.

The George VI Ice Shelf, from which the iceberg originated, has undergone widespread melting in recent years, shockingly revealing the effects of climate change.

After a Schmidt Ocean Institute expedition off the coast of Chile last year, scientists identified more than 70 new species, including dwarf lobsters and marine snails that were completely new to science. Off Antarctica, the biggest mystery is not centered on any particular creature, but on the entire ecosystem.

Esquete is an assistant Researcher at the Biology Department and Centre of Marine and Environmental Studies of the University of Aveiro (Portugal). She has a BS in Marine Biology from the University of Santiago de Compostela, an MS in Oceanography from the University of Cádiz, an MS in Anthropology from the Universidad Nacional de Educación a Distancia (Spain), and a PhD in Oceanography from the University of Vigo.

She is a benthic ecologist and taxonomist. Her research interests include benthic biodiversity and biogeography and their ecological drivers in the deep sea, as well as human impacts in the deep sea. As a taxonomist, she has described dozens of marine crustacean taxa new to science and serves as editor for the Word Register of Marine Species. Additionally, she is interested in the intersections of different knowledge systems and the cultural aspects of knowledge production from an anthropological perspective.