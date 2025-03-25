Lula arrives in Japan to celebrate 130 years of diplomatic ties

It is Lula's fifth trip to Japan as President of Brazil, including his two previous terms in office

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and First Lady Janja were welcomed by Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Tuesday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, marking the start of the South American leader's state visit to celebrate 130 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Brazil arguably hosts the largest Japanese-descendant population outside Japan with around 2 million people, while Japan is home to the fifth largest Brazilian community abroad, with around 200,000 people.

Lula's agenda includes meetings with Japanese officials, business forums, and efforts to open local markets to Brazilian beef while advancing the South American Common Market's (Mercosur) trade negotiations.

Japan is a key trade and investment partner for Brazil, with bilateral trade reaching US$ 11 billion in 2024. Lula will also visit Vietnam before returning to Brazil on March 30.

Lula and his wife were welcomed with military honors by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Tuesday morning local time. Lula's entourage included Speakers Davi Alcolumbre (Senate) and Hugo Motta (Lower House).

Also, on Tuesday, Lula is scheduled to meet with members of the Brazilian Association of Meat Exporters (ABIEC) before joining the imperial couple for dinner.

On Wednesday, the Workers' Party (PT) leader is to take part in the Brazil-Japan Business Forum, with around 500 businesspeople from both countries, in addition to a meeting with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, among other engagements.

The Brazilian Government hopes to open up the Japanese market to beef exports and make progress in the negotiations for an agreement between the Asian giant and the Mercosur.

In 2024, Japan was Brazil's third-largest trading partner in Asia and the third-largest destination for Brazilian exports to the region, with trade worth US$ 11 billion and a surplus of US$ 148 million.

According to Brazil's Central Bank (BCB), in 2023 Japan accounted for US$ 35 billion in direct investments, making it the ninth-largest stock of Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) player in Brazil and the second-largest Asian investor.

Lula's last visit to Japan was in 2023 when he attended the G7 Summit as a guest. Overall, it is Lula's fifth trip to Japan as President of Brazil, including his two previous terms in office.

On March 28 and 29, Lula will pay an official visit to Hanoi, Vietnam, whose Prime Minister Pham Minh Chính visited Brazil in 2023. (Source: Agencia Brasil)