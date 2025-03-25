Southern Chile hit by ravaging fires

25th Tuesday, March 2025 - 10:08 UTC Full article

A red alert has been declared, and authorities are coordinating the fire extinguishing and relief efforts

Forest fires in south-central Chile have caused widespread destruction over the past few days in multiple regions, such as La Araucanía, Biobío, Ñuble, and Los Ríos, with more than 15,000 hectares ravaged.



Traiguén was one of the hardest-hit areas, where eight homes and a school burned down. In addition, two police officers were injured by the flames, although no fatalities were reported, thanks to timely evacuations. The most affected localities include Padre las Casas, Freire, Gorbea, Traiguén, Galvarino, Mulchén, Tirúa, and Paillaco.

The fires, fueled by strong “Puelche” winds blowing from the east, have led to the evacuation of numerous families. Local authorities have spoken of nearly 100 people being relocated and classes suspended in 44 schools, impacting over 6,600 students.

A red alert has been declared in the Biobío, Araucanía, and Los Ríos regions, deploying firefighters, specialized brigades, and equipment to combat 27 active fires, with 34 others under control and one extinguished. No fatalities have been reported, though two police officers were injured in Traiguén.

President Gabriel Boric Font pledged support to the affected communities. “I want you to know that I have instructed the entire government to be deployed in response to these fires and that we are with those affected and their families,” Boric said. He also insisted on the importance of fire prevention and claimed that most fires were “due to human responsibility.” Interior Minister Álvaro Elizalde described the situation as “complex.”

The fires, worsened by high temperatures and winds exceeding 60 km/h, bring back memories of devastating blazes such as the one in Feb. 2024 in Viña del Mar that killed 137 people and left over 16,000 homeless.