Argentina can always count on France, Macron tells Milei

26th Wednesday, March 2025 - 09:47 UTC Full article

“We will continue to work together,” Milei said after conferring with Macron

Presidents Emmanuel Macron of France and Argentina's Javier Milei held a telephone conversation Tuesday, during which the European leader conveyed his strong support to the Libertarian administration's negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “The Argentine people can always count on France,” Macron stressed. His country has a 4.03% voting power on the IMF executive board, ranking fifth globally. Milei and Economy Minister Luis Toto Caputo thanked Macron on social media for his message while the IMF was discussing Argentina's case at it Washington DC headquarters.

“I have just had a conversation with the Argentine president. We exchanged views on the economic situation in Argentina and the challenges to be faced,” Macron wrote on X. The French government is “much more than an ally in key sectors such as critical metals, he added. ”Argentina is a friend with whom we want to build the economy of the future,“ he also pointed out.

”Thank you, President. We deeply value your support and France's commitment to the Argentine people,“ Milei replied. ”We will continue to work together, as true friends, to face the challenges and build shared opportunities in key sectors for the future,“ the Libertarian leader further reckoned. ”Thank you, President,” Caputo also mentioned as the IMF reviewed a disbursement of around 15 billion Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), the IMF's currency, which is tantamount to some US$ 20 billion, much of which would be spent on refinancing Argentina's current debt with the credit agency from the former President Mauricio Macri years (2015-2019).

Macron was in Argentina in November 2024 and spoke with Milei before attending the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. “We think differently on many issues, but it is always useful to exchange,” the French leader said back then.