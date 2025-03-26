Brazil's STF reviews possible charges against Bolsonaro and others for Jan. 8 riots

Bolsonaro's presence was not needed at this stage, so his appearance came as a bit of a surprise

Brazil's Federal Supreme Court (STF) rounded up Tuesday the first day of the proceedings to determine whether former President Jair Bolsonaro and seven of his closest allies will face criminal charges for attempting to overthrow President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Jan. 8, 2023, when crowds stormed into the headquarters of the three branches of Government in Brasilia causing havoc.

Bolsonaro made an unexpected appearance during Tuesday's session as the STF rejected preliminary issues, such as the annulment of plea bargains and claims of judicial bias. The trial resumes Wednesday with potential sentences exceeding 30 years if the Prosecution's charges are admitted.

The STF's First Panel (Turma) will assess whether the defendants will be prosecuted for armed criminal organization, attempted violent abolition of the Democratic State of Law, coup d'état, damage qualified by violence and a serious threat and deterioration of listed heritage. The combined sentences exceed 30 years in prison.

Wednesday's session will begin with the vote of case rapporteur Alexandre De Moraes, followed by Justices Flávio Dino, Luiz Fux, Cármen Lúcia, and Cristiano Zanin. If a majority votes to accept the complaint by the Attorney General's Office (PGR), Bolsonaro and seven other suspects will become defendants and will face criminal charges before the Supreme Court.

In addition to Bolsonaro, also making up the list are:

- Walter Braga Netto, army general, former minister, and Bolsonaro's vice-presidential running mate for the 2022 elections;

- General Augusto Heleno, former minister of the Institutional Security Cabinet;

- Alexandre Ramagem, former director of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin);

- Anderson Torres, former Justice Minister and former Secretary of Security for the Federal District;

- Almir Garnier, former Navy Chief of Staff;

- Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, army general and former defense minister;

- Mauro Cid, former Bolsonaro's aide-de-camp.

Also on Tuesday, Attorney General Paulo Gonet described their situation and the charges intended to be brought up against them. In addition, the magistrates rejected several preliminary issues, such as the annulment of Cid's plea bargain, among other technicalities.

(Agencia Brasil)