Falklands, Uruguayan scientists talk on advanced technology for wildlife conservation

26th Wednesday, March 2025 - 05:38 UTC

The official poster inviting to the talk this Wednesday at 17:00 in Falkland College

Two advanced students from the School of Electronic Engineering from the main government university in Uruguay, Universidad de la Republica, are currently in the Falkland Islands and will be giving an insightful talk on AURORA, a solar powered wildlife monitoring device, this Wednesday March 26, at 17:00 hour in the Falkland College.

Julia Azziz and Josefina Lema will discuss AURORA, the automatic audio recording on-site with real time analysis, a cutting edge solar powered recorder designed for acoustic wildlife monitoring.

This innovative device uses embedded machine learning to capture only relevant sounds, offering more efficient memory usage and power consumption compared to traditional devices, while collecting a significantly higher percentage of useful data.

The talk will also cover their ongoing fieldwork at Yorke Bay with the Gentoo penguins’ colony, including insights into the research process and the exciting results they aim to achieve.

Don’s miss this opportunity to learn about ground breaking technology and its real world application in wildlife conservation.

The talk is hosted by Falklands’ SAERI, the South Atlantic Environment Research Institute and the Universidad de la Republica, Facultad de Ingenieria. SAERI has several ongoing scientific research programs and exchanges with universities and similar institutes from Chile and Uruguay.