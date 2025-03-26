Jessica Toale MP visit to Falklands: Veterans deserve better than empty promises

26th Wednesday, March 2025 - 05:19 UTC Full article

MP Jessica Toale during her visit to Falklands next to the tail of a jet fighter

Bournemouth West Labour MP was in the Falklands to gain a better understanding of the UK’s defense capabilities

The following column was written in the Bournemouth Daily Echo by Jessica Toale, Labour MP for Bournemouth West. I recently visited the Falkland Islands with members of the British Armed Forces – part of a program I’m taking part in to gain a better understanding of the UK’s defense capabilities and the experiences of our service personnel.

It was also an opportunity to remember and honor the many brave men and women, including from our local area, who fought and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom and security.

As we approach the 80th anniversary of VE Day, it’s important to reflect on the increasing global instability we face – from the wars in Ukraine and Gaza to the ongoing humanitarian crises in places like Sudan and Syria.

The first duty of any government is to keep our country safe and at the heart of our security are the men and women who risk their lives for the nation.

It has been humbling to meet our many local armed forces families and veterans.

Last week, I was joined in Bournemouth by Veterans’ Minister Al Carns to recognize the contribution that local veterans, their families and the charities that support them make.

Across Bournemouth, people are rightly angry about the struggles Veterans face – from difficulty accessing mental health support to homelessness.

We are lucky to have organizations like Helping Homeless Veterans UK and Above and Beyond Bournemouth who provide much-needed support and community – but there is much more to do.

For too long our armed forces have been hollowed out and underfunded. Under the last government, morale in the military fell to record lows. The forces are facing a recruitment and retention crisis.

This Labour Government is determined to turn this around.

We have been clear on our defense commitments – increasing defense spending, supporting home-grown defense manufacturing and playing a leading role in the future of our continent’s security.

We confirmed the largest pay rise for our service personnel in over 20 years and introduced new rules to ensure veterans and their families get priority on social housing lists.

Minister Carns’s visit was also a chance to discuss the wider changes we will make, including creating the country’s first ever independent Armed Forces Commissioner – a vital voice to champion service personnel and their families and a direct point of contact for them to raise service issues affecting their lives.

We will not stop there. In these challenging times, the brave people who make up our armed forces will always be at the heart of our defense plans.

Those who make great sacrifices to keep Britain secure at home and strong abroad will always be recognized and supported under a Labour Government.