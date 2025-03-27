Emergency decreed in Bolivia due to heavy rains

27th Thursday, March 2025 - 09:51 UTC Full article

The last rainy season, which began in November 2023 and ended in April 2024, left a total of 55 dead.(Pic EFE)

Bolivian President Luis Arce Catacora Wednesday declared a nationwide emergency due to severe natural disasters caused by unprecedented rainfall across all nine departments in the country. The move seeks to expedite aid, enable exceptional purchases, secure external funding, and mobilize resources to address the crisis.

The rains, the heaviest in over 40 years, have resulted in 51 deaths, affected 378,885 families, damaged 2,596 homes, and destroyed 818 others since November. The most impacted regions include Chuquisaca, Santa Cruz, and La Paz. The rainy season, typically spanning November to April, has been particularly devastating this year.

Arce cited meteorological reports, noting that these rains had not been recorded in the country for more than 40 years. “Therefore, we are really going through a very complicated situation,” he explained. He also announced that he would meet next Monday with the National Council of Autonomies to assess the crisis with the governors.

“These natural disasters require us to declare a national emergency situation,” Arce also pointed out in a statement. “We have 51 deaths, unfortunately,” and “378,885 families affected,” he added.