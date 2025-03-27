Falklands’ cricket team returns to Costa Rica after 14 years with an excellent performance

The former Ambassador in Uruguay, Lyster-Binns with the Falklands cricket team which had an outstanding performance

The recently concluded visit of the Falkland Islands cricket team to Costa Rica marked a historic occasion, as the team returned after a 14-year absence to participate in a tournament. It was also an opportunity for the Islanders to meet British Ambassador to Costa Rica, Ben Lyster-Binns, a good friend of the Falklands which he visited while a previous appointment as British ambassador in Uruguay.

The visit, organized by the Costa Rica Cricket Federation, was not only an exciting sporting event but also a chance for the British Embassy in San Jose to highlight the important role of sport in creating lasting social and cultural connections.

The Embassy hosted a reception for both teams, which was a unique opportunity for the Falkland Islands team and their Costa Rican counterparts to bond over their shared passion for cricket and deepen their understanding of each other’s cultures. This occasion also provided an ideal platform to highlight the growing role of women in cricket, both in Costa Rica and globally, particularly as the Embassy welcomed the winners of the 2024 women’s cricket tournament, the Siquirres Tigresses.

The Embassy’s involvement in this event reinforced the significance of cricket, a sport with deep roots in British history, as a powerful tool for social change and international connection.

In his speech at the reception, the British Ambassador to Costa Rica, Ben Lyster-Binns, spoke about the importance of inclusion in sport: Sports belongs to everyone, and every time women step onto the pitch, they are helping to build a future where opportunities in sport are equal. Cricket has a long and proud history, but its future will be even brighter with greater inclusion, diversity, and participation from all.

The Ambassador also took the opportunity to highlight the games intrinsic values: Cricket, in particular, is a game of respect, teamwork, and resilience – values that go far beyond the pitch.

The growing popularity of cricket in Costa Rica, especially among women, was on full display during the reception as the Siquirres Tigres—winners of last year’s women’s cricket tournament—shared their journey and passion for the sport. Their success stands as a powerful example of how women in Costa Rica are finding their place in cricket and shaping the future of the game in the region.

The tournament, which was part of the Costa Rican national cricket calendar, saw spirited matches and valuable exchanges between the teams, leaving a lasting impression on everyone involved. The event not only rekindled a long-standing sporting connection between the Falkland Islands and Costa Rica but also underscored the importance of inclusivity in sport, especially in empowering women and young people to pursue their athletic dreams.