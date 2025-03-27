Falklands Defense Force SAR exercise in Mount realistic scenario

This week the Falkland Islands Defense Force, FIDF, conducted a Search and Rescue (SAR) EXERCISE call-out, three walkers in the area of Mt Vernet visiting the Kiwi Hunt memorial on the top, a realistic scenario.

The exercise evolved as planned, (even when the SAR helicopter sometimes may not be able to assist), and thanks to all the FIDF in attendance, our walkers (including Bob the dummy casualty), the RFIP and the BFSAI JOC for adding realism to the emergency situation.

This gave us some good training benefit having to carry Bob off the hill in a remote and difficult to access location. If you are out walking on the hill please make sure someone knows where you intend to go and carry the right equipment, be prepared for the weather to change.

This follows previous training a few weeks ago, when members of the FIDF conducted SAR training with the BFSAI SAR Helicopter crew, enhancing capabilities for locating and the case evacuation of casualties in remote areas of the Falkland Islands. An excellent training opportunity for all and a big thank you to the BFSAI SAR helicopter team. On completion we conducted some anchors, rope systems and stretcher drills.