Falklands, maintenance work on a historic bridge

The Falklands Public Works Department Highways Section would like to advise the public that maintenance to the Malo Bridge is scheduled to take place on Wednesday 26th March 2025.
To enable this essential maintenance, the bridge will be closed to all traffic for the duration of the works. It is expected that the closure will remain in place for the majority of the working day only.
Public Works Departament apologize for the inconvenience caused during this time.
Further information can be obtained by contacting Omar Morales, the Roads Engineer on roadsengineer@megabid.gov.fk or by telephone 27387.
Historic data describes it as .a bow string steel girder bridge, built by the Falkland Islands Government in 1928.
The span of the steel work is 80ft, and the total span of the bridge including the approaches is 140ft.
The bridge was designed and supplied by Horsebay Co of Shropshire England and constructed by locals in only 5 weeks.
It was used by British troops to cross the Malo River during the 1982 Falklands War.
This historic bridge is not the bridge that the government is currently maintaining. It is the modern bridge further upstream that forms part of the North Camp Road they are painting the Bridge. When completed it is understood that they will do likewise to the identical bridge that crosses the San Carlos River further north along that same north road. The original old bridge is no longer in use and has not been for many years. The reporter has not done their homework very well on this occasion.Posted 1 day ago 0